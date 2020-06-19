AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 516,832 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 1.1% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Biogen worth $661,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Biogen by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $10.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,788,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.62 and its 200 day moving average is $303.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.04.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

