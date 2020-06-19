Aryacoin (AYA) Price Reaches $0.0110

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $64,737.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001116 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001135 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

