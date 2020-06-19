Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEAM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.06.

TEAM traded down $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.64. 1,323,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,167. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $191.72. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.42, a PEG ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,656 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $215,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 82.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.9% during the first quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 84,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $5,285,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

