Atreca’s (BCEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCEL. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.70.

BCEL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 322,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. Atreca has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, equities analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 441,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,187 shares of company stock worth $1,555,546. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 4,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

