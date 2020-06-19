aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.87). aTyr Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 56.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIFE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 210,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,171. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $36.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.