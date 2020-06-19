Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 513 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 513 ($6.53).

A number of brokerages have commented on AUTO. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 653 ($8.31) to GBX 557 ($7.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 565 ($7.19) to GBX 680 ($8.65) in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 530 ($6.75) to GBX 460 ($5.85) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 545.80 ($6.95). 9,215,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 308.60 ($3.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 747 ($9.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 519.87.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.