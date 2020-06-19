AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AVEVF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Panmure Gordon raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

OTCMKTS AVEVF remained flat at $$48.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $68.57.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

