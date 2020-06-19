Axe Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Axe has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1.44 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002393 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000542 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

