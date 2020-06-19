B. Riley Cuts Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Price Target to $40.00

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Seabridge Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital reissued a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Seabridge Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. 665,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,455. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 889.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

