Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price target on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

OZK traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,442. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

