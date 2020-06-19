Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.
OZK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price target on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.
OZK traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,442. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.02.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.
About Bank Ozk
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
