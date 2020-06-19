Barings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $449.81. 3,822,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $428.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.56. The stock has a market cap of $196.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.66.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

