BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.90

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and traded as low as $7.77. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 6,118 shares changing hands.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on BENITEC BIOPHAR/S in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.

