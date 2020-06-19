BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.90

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and traded as low as $7.77. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 6,118 shares changing hands.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on BENITEC BIOPHAR/S in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.
BENITEC BIOPHAR/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.
