Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Holdings Lifted by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,417,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 578,808 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 4.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 9.37% of Berry Global Group worth $418,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BERY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,727 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,606,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 267.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. 52,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,482. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

