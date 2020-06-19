Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Raised to $142.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.28. 7,686,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,860,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -989.25. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,027,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,006,205.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,109 shares of company stock worth $34,889,919. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.