BidaskClub Downgrades WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Sell

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 527,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,542,000 after acquiring an additional 546,688 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

