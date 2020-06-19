BidaskClub Lowers MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEIP. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.44.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEIP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,419. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $422.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 539.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 329,446 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $15,753,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.