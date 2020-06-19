BidaskClub Lowers NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NTCT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. 1,503,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,245.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.13 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $283,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

