BidaskClub Lowers Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.25.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

NASDAQ OTTR traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.34. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Otter Tail by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.