BidaskClub Lowers Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,950. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 81.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

