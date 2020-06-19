BidaskClub Lowers Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CJS Securities downgraded Powell Industries to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Powell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

POWL traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. 126,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,090. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $314.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.