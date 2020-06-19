BidaskClub Upgrades Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Strong-Buy

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Luminex alerts:

Shares of Luminex stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.99 and a beta of 0.66. Luminex has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $40.21.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,721,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,254 shares of company stock worth $9,133,039. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Luminex by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,890,000 after buying an additional 91,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 228,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter worth about $21,701,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 62,467 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.