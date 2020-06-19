BidaskClub Upgrades Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to “Buy”

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). The company had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yandex by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 38,383 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $9,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

