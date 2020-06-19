BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21).

BTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of BTAI stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,083. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 134.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

