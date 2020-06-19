BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 309,557 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.36% of BlackRock worth $927,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $21,999,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.64.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $553.94. 535,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.78 and a 200-day moving average of $496.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

