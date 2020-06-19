Blockpass (PASS) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $136,135.26 and $389.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.01851700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00171762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00110762 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

