Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Blue Moon Zinc Corp (CVE:MOON) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Blue Moon Zinc shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 184,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Blue Moon Zinc Company Profile (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Blue Moon property that comprises mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California.

