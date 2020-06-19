Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Purchases 8,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.46 per share, with a total value of C$11,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,078,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,954,080.02.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Friday, June 12th, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$15,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.23 per share, with a total value of C$14,731.20.

On Friday, May 15th, George Frederick Fink purchased 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$7,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$6,469.60.

TSE:BNE traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 121,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.39. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNE. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cormark lowered their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$2.37.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.