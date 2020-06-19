BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

BHOOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS BHOOY remained flat at $$99.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 377. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.80.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

