Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,592 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Booking worth $227,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Booking by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $920,496,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,712.81.

BKNG traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $1,625.10. The company had a trading volume of 47,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,745. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,576.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,704.11. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

