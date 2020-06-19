Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $49.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. ValuEngine cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $349,093.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,765.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $145,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,878. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

EPAY traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. 17,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -825.03, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

