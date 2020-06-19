Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after buying an additional 601,947 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 143,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.35. 2,167,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,664,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

