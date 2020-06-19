Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Capital World Investors’ 3rd Largest Position

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,343,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,256,986 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.6% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 9.59% of Broadcom worth $9,091,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,809 shares of company stock valued at $41,955,987. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.88 on Friday, reaching $311.83. 177,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.65. The company has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.26.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

