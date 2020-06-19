Brokerages Expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.34. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BankUnited.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 93.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $20.78. 1,643,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,428. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.27.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.
See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.