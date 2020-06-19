Brokerages Expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.34. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 93.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $20.78. 1,643,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,428. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.27.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.