Brokerages Expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Sonim Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 480%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONM shares. National Securities lowered shares of Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Friday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 372,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,403. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $912,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,250.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

