Brokerages Set Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Price Target at $47.00

Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

CLGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Corelogic from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point raised Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $171,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,777.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Corelogic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Corelogic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corelogic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Corelogic by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corelogic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLGX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 985,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,579. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Corelogic has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

