Brokerages Set IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Price Target at $71.76

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised IHS Markit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $941,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,824,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,253. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.