Brokerages Set Informa PLC (LON:INF) Price Target at GBX 709.67

Informa PLC (LON:INF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 701.70 ($8.93).

Several research firms recently issued reports on INF. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 885 ($11.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 791 ($10.07) to GBX 627 ($7.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.95) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Informa to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.55) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of INF traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 495.30 ($6.30). The company had a trading volume of 8,536,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 455.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 624.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 326.70 ($4.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.46). The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66.

In related news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 2,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £13,011.96 ($16,560.98). Also, insider Stephen A. Carter purchased 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.33) per share, with a total value of £1,799.14 ($2,289.86).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

