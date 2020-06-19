Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) PT at $10.80

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

MERC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 15,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.74. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.99 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -687.50%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

