Brokerages Set Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) PT at $121.23

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIF. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.88. 2,298,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,122. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,001,000 after purchasing an additional 477,106 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,036,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after purchasing an additional 745,087 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

