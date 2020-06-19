Bronson Point Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,725 shares of company stock worth $45,466,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,108,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,085,730. The firm has a market cap of $228.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $380.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.74 and a 200 day moving average of $272.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.89.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

