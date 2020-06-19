Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. 1,104,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,092. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $760.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.75. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Peter O. Wilde purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Also, CFO Carl M. Carlson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $134,440. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

