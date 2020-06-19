Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,905. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.37). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 902,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 52,454 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

