CanYaCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $646.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.37 or 0.05560150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00052929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031999 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012633 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004429 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,993 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, IDAX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

