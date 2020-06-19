Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd (CVE:CYF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 25000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of $351,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.10.

Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.00 million during the quarter.

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. It offers fresh soups, stews and chilies, sauces, mashed potatoes, and gravies, as well as other prepared food products. The company offers its products to grocery retailers and a range of food service establishments, such as restaurants and institutions.

