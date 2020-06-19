Capital International Investors Acquires 2,986,475 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986,475 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.94% of Exelon worth $1,053,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428,117 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $110,698,000 after acquiring an additional 620,005 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,248 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,568,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

