Capital International Investors Acquires 5,375,926 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375,926 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,265,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Cowen raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

AZN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. 5,675,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,529. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.