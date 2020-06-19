Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,312,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,259. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

