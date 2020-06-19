Capital International Investors Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.85% of Lockheed Martin worth $805,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $23,727,000. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,523.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 183.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

