Capital International Investors Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 415,264 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.10% of Union Pacific worth $1,056,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.00 and a 200-day moving average of $165.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

