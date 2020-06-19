Capital International Investors Has $1.21 Billion Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 123.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,474,442 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $1,211,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,984.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,851. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.